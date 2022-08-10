Bangladesh seeks no specific info on deposits in Swiss banks: Ambassador

There are allegations that most of the money parked by Bangladeshis in the banks of Switzerland is amassed illegally. But the Bangladesh government is yet to seek any specific information from the Swiss banks or relevant authorities regarding the deposits.

Nathalie Chuard, Swiss ambassador in Dhaka, came up with the disclosure at a discussion arranged by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the national press club on Wednesday.

Quoting the annual report of Swiss National Bank (SNB) for 2022, ambassador Nathalie Chuard said Bangladesh nationals deposited approximately Tk 30 billion in different banks of Switzerland last year.