Bangladesh, China agree to elevate relations to ‘comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership’

The two sides support exchanges and cooperation on human rights among all countries on the basis of equality and mutual respect, advocate the common values of humanity, oppose politicization of human rights, and remain committed to jointly promoting sound progress in all aspects of the international human rights agenda.

24. The two sides share the view that early repatriation is the only way to resolve the issue concerning the displaced people from Rakhine State of Myanmar, who have taken shelter in Bangladesh.

The two sides call on all parties in Myanmar to bridge their differences through dialogue and consultation and underscored the cessation of hostilities in Rakhine State as soon as possible.

The Bangladesh side expressed its appreciation to and requested China to continue playing a constructive role to facilitate dialogue for the peaceful settlement of the issue concerning the displaced people from Rakhine State.

The Chinese side commended efforts made over the years by Bangladesh to provide humanitarian assistance for the displaced people, and expressed support for Bangladesh and Myanmar to find a mutually acceptable solution through friendly consultations and following the arrangements on repatriation existing between the countries.

China will continue to provide support for this purpose to the best of its abilities, including providing a platform for dialogue to help achieve early repatriation of the displaced people.

25. The two sides share the view that climate change is a global challenge. It is imperative for all countries to work together within the framework of multilateralism and in accordance with the principles of equity, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, to advance the full and effective implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement.

26. During the visit, the two sides signed cooperation documents on trade and investment, digital economy, financial regulation, education cooperation, medical care and public health, infrastructure cooperation, green and low carbon development, agricultural cooperation, hydrological forecasting, and cooperation in radio and television.

27. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her sincere appreciation to the government and people of the People’s Republic of China for the friendship and warm hospitality extended to her and the Bangladesh delegation, and invited Chinese leaders to visit Bangladesh.

The Chinese leaders thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the invitation, and the two sides will maintain communication via diplomatic channels.