Visa misuse prompts Oman take the decision

At least 300,000 workers have gone to Oman from Bangladesh in the last two years. But the employment situation for the expatriate workers in the Middle Eastern country is not in a good state now. As many Bangladeshis who went there spending several lakhs of taka are not getting suitable work, they are forced to take up jobs that are deemed illegal. In this context, Oman has postponed issuing all kinds of visas to Bangladeshis to stop the misuse of visa, said diplomatic sources.
The Royal Oman Police (ROP) stopped issuing visas to Bangladeshis from Tuesday. The ROP within its review of the policies for obtaining several types of visas, also announced the suspension of the conversion of all types of tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities coming to the Sultanate of Oman, according to an announcement on Tuesday.
The ROP authorities, however, did not disclose the reason as of Wednesday.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Oman Nazmul Islam is likely to discuss the matter with Oman authorities today, Thursday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said, “Human traffickers abused the scope that was available to send people to Oman. Maybe that’s why Oman has stopped issuing visas. Bangladeshi workers have been working in the country for a long time. They (Oman) will be requested to reconsider the decision taking this into consideration. The ambassador has been given necessary orders in this regard.”
