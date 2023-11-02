Visa misuse prompts Oman take the decision

At least 300,000 workers have gone to Oman from Bangladesh in the last two years. But the employment situation for the expatriate workers in the Middle Eastern country is not in a good state now. As many Bangladeshis who went there spending several lakhs of taka are not getting suitable work, they are forced to take up jobs that are deemed illegal. In this context, Oman has postponed issuing all kinds of visas to Bangladeshis to stop the misuse of visa, said diplomatic sources.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) stopped issuing visas to Bangladeshis from Tuesday. The ROP within its review of the policies for obtaining several types of visas, also announced the suspension of the conversion of all types of tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities coming to the Sultanate of Oman, according to an announcement on Tuesday.