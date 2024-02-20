Suspicious transactions regarding loans increase in financial sector: BFIU

The recurrence of suspicious transactions regarding loans has increased by one and a half times in the country’s financial sector, while the amount has doubled overall, said an annual report of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

BFIU published the report at its headquarters on Tuesday that said the number of suspicious transactions regarding loans in the 2022-23 financial year increased to 520 from 341 in 2021-22FY.

Besides, banks, financial institutions, insurance, brokerage houses and other organisations sent reports of 14,106 suspicious transactions in the 2022-23 fiscal year, up by 5,535 incidents than 2021-22.