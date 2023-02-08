State mourning in Bangladesh Thursday over Turkey-Syria quake

In observance of the mourning day, the national flag will be kept at half-mast at buildings of all government, semi-government and autonomous bodies, and educational institutions along with all government and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad.

Special prayers will be offered at all religious institutions across the country, seeking eternal peace for the departed souls.

According to international media, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to more than 9,600. Of them, at least 7,108 people have died in Turkey, while at least 2,530 others in Syria.