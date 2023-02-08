Bangladesh

State mourning in Bangladesh Thursday over Turkey-Syria quake

BSS
Dhaka
Muhammet Ruzgar, 5, is carried out by rescuers from the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, 7 February 2023.Reuters

Bangladesh will observe one-day state mourning tomorrow over the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, claiming over 10,000 lives.

A gazette notification was issued here today, saying, "The government decided that one-day state mourning will be observed in Bangladesh on Thursday (February 9, 2023) at the deaths of Turkish and Syrian citizens in the recent earthquake".

In observance of the mourning day, the national flag will be kept at half-mast at buildings of all government, semi-government and autonomous bodies, and educational institutions along with all government and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad.

Special prayers will be offered at all religious institutions across the country, seeking eternal peace for the departed souls.

According to international media, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to more than 9,600. Of them, at least 7,108 people have died in Turkey, while at least 2,530 others in Syria.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment