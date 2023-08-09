53pc people think country headed in wrong direction: IRI survey

Some 53 per cent of the voters in Bangladesh think the country is headed in the wrong direction and 50 per cent of them believe that the price hike is the main reason behind that. Meanwhile, 44 per cent of the people think the country is headed in the right direction and they think the main reason for that is the overall development of the country.

However, some 76 per cent people said the country was in the right direction during the survey conducted in September, 2019.