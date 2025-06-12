Yunus-Tarique meeting is very important for future of Bangladesh: Press Secy
Chief Adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam hopes that the upcoming meeting between Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will be very significant for Bangladesh and its political future.
In a video message today, Thursday, he shared this opinion while discussing the preparations for the meeting.
The meeting will take place tomorrow morning, local time, at the Dorchester Hotel in London. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is currently staying at this hotel during his visit to the United Kingdom.
As part of preparations for tomorrow’s meeting, a representative from the BNP visited them today, according to a video message from the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam.
In the video message, he said, “We expect they will arrive by 9:00am tomorrow. After their arrival, there will be a one-on-one meeting. If they decide that others should be present, that decision will be made by the two leaders themselves.”
Emphasising the significance of the meeting, Shafiqul Alam said, “This is a very important meeting for Bangladesh and for the country’s upcoming political realities. With elections scheduled for April, this meeting carries great importance. It’s not about a fixed agenda—what matters is that the meeting is happening and that everything will be discussed. One is currently the head of the interim government, and the other is the head of Bangladesh’s largest political party. They will sit together and discuss everything.”
For several months, there has been intense debate in Bangladesh’s political sphere over the timing of the next national parliamentary election. In a speech to the nation on the eve of Eid, the Chief Adviser announced that the election would be held in the first half of April. However, BNP leaders, who have long demanded elections in December, reiterated their demand even after this announcement.
Against this backdrop, the upcoming meeting in London between the Chief Adviser and BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has sparked widespread interest and speculation in Bangladesh’s political circles.