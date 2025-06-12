Yunus-Tarique meeting is very important for future of Bangladesh: Press Secy

Chief Adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam hopes that the upcoming meeting between Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will be very significant for Bangladesh and its political future.

In a video message today, Thursday, he shared this opinion while discussing the preparations for the meeting.

The meeting will take place tomorrow morning, local time, at the Dorchester Hotel in London. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is currently staying at this hotel during his visit to the United Kingdom.

As part of preparations for tomorrow’s meeting, a representative from the BNP visited them today, according to a video message from the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam.

In the video message, he said, “We expect they will arrive by 9:00am tomorrow. After their arrival, there will be a one-on-one meeting. If they decide that others should be present, that decision will be made by the two leaders themselves.”