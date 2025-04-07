Bangladesh condemns Israeli killings, human rights violations in Gaza

The government of Bangladesh on Monday expressed its strongest condemnation of the Israeli occupying forces’ continued mass killing and gross violations of human rights in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s ongoing military attacks since last month's unilateral breach of the ceasefire have killed scores of Palestinians, mostly women and children as well as blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza leading to a human catastrophe.

"Evidently, Israel has shown no regard to repeated international appeals and has instead engaged in an increasingly intense killing spree," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh strongly denounced the Israeli occupying forces’ indiscriminate aerial bombardment of densely populated civilian areas in Gaza with the overt intention of carrying out ethnic cleansing against the defenseless Palestinian population.

The government of Bangladesh demanded that Israel immediately cease all military operations, exercise maximum restraint and abide by its duty under international humanitarian law.