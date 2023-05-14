BNP making evil efforts to create unrest: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP is making evil efforts to create unrest in the country at the directives of Tarique Rahman who is currently absconding.

“The directives for BNP’s movement come from London. The person who gives directives is a fugitive convict,” he told a rally at Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur in the capital.