BNP making evil efforts to create unrest: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP is making evil efforts to create unrest in the country at the directives of Tarique Rahman who is currently absconding.
“The directives for BNP’s movement come from London. The person who gives directives is a fugitive convict,” he told a rally at Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur in the capital.
Dhaka City North AL arranged the rally in protest against BNP’s anti-state conspiracy, falsehood and propaganda.
Quader said AL has foreign friends who can give suggestions but can’t bring to power.
“Only people can bring a party to power,” he said.
About BNP leaders’ comment asking the government to take safe exit, the AL general secretary urged BNP to participate in the next general elections and said the people will decide in the elections who will take safe exit.
Dhaka City North AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman chaired the rally while state minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretary Mirza Azam, office secretary barrister Biplab Barua and City North AL general secretary SM Mannan Kachi addressed it, among others.