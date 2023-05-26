Bangladesh expects new US visa policy not to be applied arbitrarily

The government of Bangladesh has taken note of the announcement made by the US Secretary of State on a visa restriction policy pursuant to the so-called 3C provision under the US Immigration and Act.

“Bangladesh would like to view this announcement in the broader context of its government’s unequivocal commitment to holding free and fair elections at all levels for upholding the country’s democratic process,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, the foreign minister said, Bangladesh remains a democratic and politically stable nation with experience of holding a series of elections at national and local levels.