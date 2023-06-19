Lumpy skin disease kills around 300 cows in Sylhet’s Kanaighat upazila

Hundreds of cattle in Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet district have contracted lumpy skin disease — causing grave concern among farmers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, UNB reports.

Some 300 cows infected with lumpy skin disease have died in the upazila; cattle farmers and those who rear cows at home are facing huge losses as a result.

Sources said, the viral disease has been noticed in most cattle farms in the upazila. Cattle farmers are particularly worried considering the Eid-ul-Azha season, as they have been rearing the animals for the occasion.