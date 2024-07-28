Quota movement coordinator Nusrat taken to DB custody

Nusrat Tabassum, a coordinator of the quota reform movement, has been taken to the custody of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Branch (DB), 'to ensure her security'.

DMP additional commissioner Harun-or-Rashid made the disclosure at a press briefing at the DB office on the Mintoo road in Dhaka this afternoon.

He said they also took a former teacher of BRAC University, Asif Mahtab, to their custody.