Quota movement coordinator Nusrat taken to DB custody
Nusrat Tabassum, a coordinator of the quota reform movement, has been taken to the custody of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Branch (DB), 'to ensure her security'.
DMP additional commissioner Harun-or-Rashid made the disclosure at a press briefing at the DB office on the Mintoo road in Dhaka this afternoon.
He said they also took a former teacher of BRAC University, Asif Mahtab, to their custody.
Speaking to the media, Harun-or-Rashid said, "Some five people, including Nusrat and Asif, have been brought to the DB custody to ensure their security." He advised their families not to be worried.
Nusrat is a postgraduate student of political science department at Dhaka University. A group of people, identifying themselves as DB officials, picked her up in the early hours on Sunday when she was in her relative’s residence in the capital’s Rupnagar residential area.
On the other hand, a similar group of people took Asif Mahtab away from his residence in the Uttara area around 1:00 am on Sunday.
In the preceding evening, the police took two more coordinators – Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah – of the quota reform protests to their custody for what they said to ensure their safety.
Three other coordinators – Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud, and Abu Baker Majumdar – were also taken to the DB custody in the same fashion on Friday.