Dhaka’s public transport trapped in politics and disorder

A bus was moving through Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Even from a distance, its age was obvious — dented, rusted, and paint long faded. It looked as if it had survived far beyond its time.

I boarded the bus on 15 March 2026. Inside, the seats were sticky with oil and grime. Instead of 30 seats, there were 36 crammed into the space, yet all were occupied. I had no choice but to stand.

Saddam Hossain, an assistant of the bus driver, said they hire the vehicle paying Tk 4,500 to the owner daily. After covering fuel and road expenses, the remaining income is shared between the driver, conductor and the person who realises fare. It quickly became clear that no matter how old the bus is, the owner’s income does not seem to decline.

The bus, registered as Dhaka Metro-Ba-11-3335, belongs to the Shikhor Paribahan route between Mirpur and Jatrabari. Officials at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) confirmed that the vehicle’s route permit had expired and its fitness certificate had lapsed. Manufactured in 2006, the bus is now 20 years old, long past its legal operating life and destined, in principle, for scrap. Yet it continues to operate on Dhaka’s roads without interruption, thanks to political patronage.