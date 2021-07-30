10 Bangladeshis who illegally entered India, return via Benapole

The 10 people have been identified as Roksana, Mahmuda, Golap Mia, Sakib Hossain, Russel Mia, Ayesha, Nayeem, Khokon, Sagor and Saju from Khulna, Narail and Narsingdi districts.

Two NGOs -- Rights Jashore and Justice and Care -- took the 10 men and women to their shelters.

“The victims went to India’s Bengaluru city illegally with the help of brokers hoping to find out well-paid jobs. They were arrested by police and sentenced to three years in jail by Indian courts,” said Towfiq, field officer of Rights Jashore.