10 Bangladeshis who illegally entered India, return via Benapole

The 10 people have been identified as Roksana, Mahmuda, Golap Mia, Sakib Hossain, Russel Mia, Ayesha, Nayeem, Khokon, Sagor and Saju from Khulna, Narail and Narsingdi districts.
Two NGOs -- Rights Jashore and Justice and Care -- took the 10 men and women to their shelters.
“The victims went to India’s Bengaluru city illegally with the help of brokers hoping to find out well-paid jobs. They were arrested by police and sentenced to three years in jail by Indian courts,” said Towfiq, field officer of Rights Jashore.
“An Indian NGO later kept them in their shelters after bailing them out. The victims were issued travel permits, following exchange of letters at both the country’s home ministry level,” he said.
Officer-in-charge of Benapole immigration check post, Ahsan Habib said that the 10 Bangladeshis would need to spend 14 days in institutional quarantine. “After the mandatory isolation period, they will be handed over to their families.”