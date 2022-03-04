10 diplomats visit Bhasan Char

“Insightful visit to Bhasan Char where 23,000 Rohingya refugees now live; good opportunity to see firsthand the infrastructure, livelihood opportunities, health and education services that are being put in place,” ambassador Whiteley tweeted.
Canadian high commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls, German ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster, Swedish envoy Alexandra Berg von Linde, Norwegian ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Danish ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen, and US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Helen LaFave were also part of the delegation.
The diplomats were taken to Bhasan Char by a Bangladesh Air Force helicopter.