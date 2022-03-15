10 distinguished persons, a research institute to receive Independence Award-2022

According to the notification, the government is going to honour Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury, Colonel Khandaker Nazmul Huda (posthumous), Abdul Jalil, Siraj Uddin Ahmed, Mohammad Sahiuddin Biswas (posthumous) and Sirajul Haque (posthumous) with the country’s highest civilian award for their contributions to independence and the War of Liberation.
Besides, professor Kanak Kanti Barua and professor Md Kamrul Islam will receive this highest state award for their contributions to science and technology while Md Amir Hamza for literature, Syed Mainul Hossain (posthumous) for architecture.
This year, Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute will get the award in the research and training category.
Each award recipient received a gold medal, a certificate and a monetary award. Since 1977, Bangladesh has been honouring individuals and institutions with the award every year ahead of Independence Day on 26 March.