10pc food in the market is sub-standard

IPeople have doubts concerning the quality of food bought from the market. According to data found in the sample tests of the heath department's Institute of Public Health (IPH), 10 per cent of the food available in the market is not of proper quality.

In between January and December of 2021, a total of 1,133 samples of 56 different types of food, collected from various districts and upazilas across the country, were tested in the IPH lab.

Of this 1,019 food samples were found to be of standard quality and 114 of the samples were of poor quality. This means, although 10 per cent of the foodstuff is not of proper quality, people are buying these from the market and consuming this food.