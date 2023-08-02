Fund crunch disrupts electricity supply

The required amount of electricity cannot be generated and supplied resulting in a large part of the country outside Dhaka regularly.

As Bangladesh Power Development Board is unable to clear dues of most of the power plants, they (power plants) cannot purchase adequate fuel due to fund crunch. As a result, these power plants are unable to generate electricity.

The country has a capacity to generate more than 24,000mw of electricity against a demand of 14000-16000mw of electricity.

But the powerplants are unable to generate 14000-16000mw of electricity.

Besides, mismanagement and waste is rampant.

As per agreements, Bangladesh Power Development Board purchases the electricity of all power plants and then sells it to power distribution company at a bulk price, which has been increased twice over the past year.

Yet, the government provides subsidies to meet the deficit in power sector. According to the Power Division sources, the finance ministry owes Tk 280 billion to the BPDB till April.

As the allocation of subsidy is not disbursed regularly, the BPDB owes Tk 250 billion to the power plants.

In the meantime, the BPDB demands Tk 50-60 billion from the finance division every month.