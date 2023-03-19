Poor people trying to survive on loans, cattle sale

Mariyam Begum, 72, and her daughter Bono Begum, 52, are from a remote village of Kurigram. Both the mother and the daughter are agricultural workers and earn Tk 200-250 a day. They also receive an old age allowance of Tk 500 a month. Since they have got no workover the past couple of months, they depend on the monthly old-age allowance. They now have meals twice a day instead of three times.

Employees of the international development agency Care Bangladesh met Mariyam Begum as part of a survey in February. Mariyam Begum told the development workers that day they had nothing to eat expert a piece of bread and a banana and they did not know when they would eat next. It is better be dead than survivie like this, Mariyam Begum said.