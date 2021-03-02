1073 more Rohingyas to be relocated to Bhasan Char Wednesday

The government is set to relocate a group of 1,703 more Rohingyas to Bhasan Char on Wednesday, offering the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals a better life until they are repatriated, reports news agency UNB.

Buses carrying this batch of Rohingyas left Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday afternoon, said additional refugee, relief and rehabilitation commissioner Md Samsuddouza Nayan.

They are expected to reach the Chattogram transit point in Patenga in the evening. Thy will leave for Bhasan Char in the morning.

“In the fifth phase, around 3,000 Rohingyas are expected to be relocated to the island,” Samsuddouza said.