569 Rohingyas die in sea voyages, highest in 9 yrs

It is the highest reported deaths or missing cases in the last nine years since 2014 when the toll reached 730.

The UN refugee agency also revealed that the total reported deaths or missing were over 200 more than in 2022. Survivors have shared horrifying accounts of abuse and exploitation during the journey, including gender-based violence.

According to the estimates, one Rohingya individual was reported dead or missing for every eight attempting the perilous journey in 2023, making the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal one of the deadliest stretches of water globally.