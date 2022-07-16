Price of 53 essential medicines set to increase

Sources concerned said there are 219 medicines in the list of essential drugs in the country. Of these, the drug administration fixes the retail price of 117 medicines.

The directorate has decided to increase price of 53 medicines out of 117. However, the officials have not disclosed the names of these medicines. The names will be disclosed soon, they added.

A source said there is an obligation to produce all essential medicines. However, the pharmaceutical companies don't produce all medicines, saying they cannot make a profit.