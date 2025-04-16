We’ve to move at full speed towards LDC graduation: Chief Adviser

The press secretary was briefing newspersons following the Chief Adviser’s meeting with the experts on the LDC graduation at the Chief Adviser’s Office in the capital on Tuesday.

Briefing media at the Foreign Service Academy, Shafiqul Alam said during the nearly two-hour meeting, the Chief Adviser directed all concerned to take steps to ensure maximum benefits as Bangladesh remains confident to smoothly graduate from the LDC status.

He said Professor Yunus mentioned that Bangladesh would be a manufacturing and economic hub in the region and discussed how it could be made this hub in a better way after the graduation from LDC status.