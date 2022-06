Bangladesh Navy has detained 135 Indian fishermen for illegally entering Bangladeshi waters, UNB reports.

Inspector SM Ashraful Alam of Bagerhat District Police media cell, said a patrol team of the Navy detained 68 Indian fishermen and seized four trawlers while they were fishing in the Bay of Bengal Monday night.

Later, the same team, in another drive, detained 67 more fishermen and seized four trawlers on the same day.