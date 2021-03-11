14,000 child marriages in 21 districts during 7 months of Covid

During the seven months of coronavirus in 2020, a total of 13,886 child marriages took place in 84 upazilas of 21 districts in the country. This was revealed in a survey, 'Rapid analysis of the child marriage situation during coronavirus 2020'.

The results of the survey were revealed at a webinar on Thursday. The survey was conducted by the non-government organisation Manusher Jonno Foundation (MFJ) with the support of UNFPA, UNICEF and Plan International. MFJ executive director Shaheen Anam chaired the webinar. The foundation's coordinator Arpita Das and senior manager Giasuddin Ahmed presented the survey findings.

The survey was conducted in Dhaka, Manikganj, Cumilla, Barishal, Barguna, Rangamati, Kishoreganj, Sirajganj, Chattogram, Lakshmipur, Jamalpur, Jashore, Naogaon, Kushtia, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Thakurgaon, Gaibandha, Sunamganj and Sylhet. A total of 21,258 respondents took part in the survey. The respondents included unmarried girls of the 10 to 19 year-old age group, girls who were married before 18 years of age, parents of girls of the 10 to 19 year-old age group, local government representatives, UNO, local officials of the women's affairs directorate, marriage registrars, local leaders, teachers, police and others.