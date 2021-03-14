'14,436 commit suicide during pandemic last year'

A total of 14,436 persons committed suicide during the pandemic across the country last year, according to a report released by a youth organisation.

According the report, the reasons behind the suicide include family problems, broken relationships, frustration over studies, and financial crisis during the Covid outbreak.

The youth organisation, Aanchal Foundation, highlighted this figures and reasons behind suicide in a webinar on Saturday afternoon. The foundation gathered information for their report from three national and 19 local newspapers from 8 March 2020 to 28 February 2021 as well as from hospitals and police stations.

Aanchal selected 322 incidents of suicide for the report.

Analysing the previous year's data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the foundation claims the rate of suicide has surged by 44.36 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019. According to the BBS report, over 10,000 people committed suicide in 2019.