15 more dengue cases reported

Bangladesh confirmed 15 more dengue – a viral infection – cases in the 24 hours up to Sunday morning, reports UNB.

Fourteen new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and one outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 69 dengue patients, including 66 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 426 dengue cases and 357 recoveries so far. The directorate has not yet reported any death from the mosquito-borne viral disease.