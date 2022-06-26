15,200 vehicles cross Padma Bridge in first 8 hrs

The bridge was opened to the public today after the prime minister Sheikh Hasina had inaugurated it on 25 June.
Executive engineer of bridge authority Mahmudur Rahman told Prothom Alo that 60 per cent of the total vehicles crossing the bridge were motorcycle
The bridge authority said the toll collection activities have been shifted into three parts, with 8 hours in every shift.
The feasibility study of Padma Bridge done in 2005 gave an estimation of vehicles crossing the bridge daily and the amount of revenue it may generate. The consultancy firm entrusted with making the bridge’s design in 2010 made another estimation of number of vehicles and amount of income the bridge would generate in 35 years. Based on that estimation, the bridge authority signed the loan agreement with finance ministry in 2019. Estimations of income, expenditure and profit were detailed in the agreement. According to the estimation, a total of 23,954 vehicles would use the bridge daily in the current year and the number would increase to 34,725 daily in 2029. A total of 66,829 vehicles are estimated to cross the bridge daily in 2050.
The income is estimated to be Tk 14.30 billion in the first year and over Tk 900 billion in 35 years.
The bridge division took loans of Tk 301.93 billion from the finance division which is estimated to be paid by 36 years along with 1 per cent interest. The money will be collected as tolls from the vehicles. The money will be repaid in 140 installments.