15,200 vehicles cross Padma Bridge in first 8 hrs

A total of 15,200 vehicles crossed Padma Bridge in the first eight hours of its opening for the public. 8,438 of these vehicles crossed the bridge from Mawa end of the bridge and the rest of the 6,762 from the Zajira end.

Bangladesh Bridge Authority said a total of Tk 8.21 million (Tk 82,19,500) has been collected as tolls from 6:00am to 2:00pm on Sunday.