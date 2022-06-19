157 mobile towers restored in flood-hit areas: BTRC

As many as 1,159 mobile transceiver stations (BTS), known as mobile towers, stopped functioning in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts amid heavy rainfalls, according to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Some 157 of the closed mobile towers have been restored until Saturday evening with efforts underway to restore the remaining ones as soon as possible, the telecom regulator said in a press release on Sunday.