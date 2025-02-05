Saudi ambassador hopeful of resolving passport issues of 69,000 people
Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan has expressed optimism over resolving the passport issues of 69,000 people who went to Saudi Arabia after the country's independence with Bangladeshi passports.
"We hope it will be resolved soon," he told reporters at the embassy on Wednesday, referring to positive discussion between Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The ambassador assured that these people would not be sent back to Bangladesh as they are working on their legal status.
Earlier, the Saudi embassy announced the arrival of 100 tonnes of dates as gifts from the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques under the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.
The dates will be distributed among the poorest, vulnerable communities and flood-affected people of the country.
The Saudi ambassador handed over the dates to the officials of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the event.
Officials of the government of Bangladesh said they have already received 70 tonnes of dates which are preserved for distribution, hopefully before the Holy month of Ramadan.
The Saudi ambassador said they want to enhance the humanitarian relationship with Bangladesh through collective efforts in addition to enhancing relations in the areas of trade, investment, tourism and people to people exchanges.
The Saudi embassy issued more than 2.2 million workers' visas over the past three years, facilitating opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia.