Saudi ambassador hopeful of resolving passport issues of 69,000 people

Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan has expressed optimism over resolving the passport issues of 69,000 people who went to Saudi Arabia after the country's independence with Bangladeshi passports.

"We hope it will be resolved soon," he told reporters at the embassy on Wednesday, referring to positive discussion between Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ambassador assured that these people would not be sent back to Bangladesh as they are working on their legal status.

Earlier, the Saudi embassy announced the arrival of 100 tonnes of dates as gifts from the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques under the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.