Political affiliation will not be considered in police verification for govt jobs: Reform Commission Chief
The head of the Police Reform Commission, Safar Raj Hossain, has stated that political affiliation will not be considered in police verifications for government jobs.
Speaking after a meeting with Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday, Safar Raj Hossain explained, “Police verification is required for various government jobs, including those in banks. This system has been in place since 1928. There have been complaints that political affiliations are being prioritized in police verifications.”
He assured that while police verifications will continue, “The political considerations of the candidate or their family members will not be taken into account. The national identity card will be considered as the primary document for verification.”
Following the July-August public uprising, the interim government formed the Police Reform Commission on 11 September.
The commission began its work on 6 October and is expected to submit its report by 31 December, according to Safar Raj Hossain.
The meeting was attended by commission members, including former Additional Secretary Mohammad Iqbal, former Joint Secretary Mohammad Harun Chowdhury, former Additional Inspector General of Police Sheikh Mohammad Sajjat Ali, Joint Secretary (Drafting) of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Mohammad Rafiqul Hasan, DIG of Police Mohammad Golam Rasul, Commandant of Police Training Center (PTC) Tangail DIG Mohammad Ashfaqul Alam, Dhaka University Law Department Professor Shahinaz Huda, human rights activist A. S. M. Nasiruddin Alan, and student representative Mohammad Zarif Rahman.