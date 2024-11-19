Political affiliation will not be considered in police verification for govt jobs: Reform Commission Chief

The head of the Police Reform Commission, Safar Raj Hossain, has stated that political affiliation will not be considered in police verifications for government jobs.

Speaking after a meeting with Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday, Safar Raj Hossain explained, “Police verification is required for various government jobs, including those in banks. This system has been in place since 1928. There have been complaints that political affiliations are being prioritized in police verifications.”