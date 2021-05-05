160 Bangladeshi migrants return from Libya

International Organization for Migration (IOM) facilitated the safe return of 160 Bangladeshi migrants stranded in Libya under its Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) programme on Wednesday, reports UNB.



The flight carrying the returnees left Benghazi, Libya on Tuesday and landed at Dhaka's Hazarat Shajalal International Airport (HSIA) on Wednesday. The returnees including 159 men and one woman were stranded in Libya due to the Covid-19 pandemic and protracted political instability.

IOM assisted with the safe return of these migrants in coordination with the Bangladesh's embassy in Libya. The body of a Bangladeshi national who died in Libya was also carried on this flight.

Prior to departure, the returnees underwent health checks, were offered pre-departure transportation assistance, counselling services and screened for underlying protection vulnerabilities by IOM.



Given the current COVID- 19 situation, all returnees were also provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) and took a Covid-test (PCR) prior to departure. In Dhaka, government officials and IOM Bangladesh staff received and supported the migrants at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.



At the airport, the returnees each received cash for transportation from IOM to go home safely. Besides, the returnees will each receive a reintegration grant from IOM. Reintegration support is particularly important for migrants who, in some cases, have experienced physical and psychological trauma while stranded in Libya.