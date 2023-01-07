Brac launches '50 Stories of Courage and Hope'

The event began with a performance by Jatrik. They selected eight stories from the book and acted these out in front the audience. The performance included stories of a woman, Afsana, who became a doctor after overcoming all sorts of obstacles with the help of Brac. She now runs a clinic of her own. Then there was the transgender entrepreneur, Cynthia, who worked at Brac's production line and now has her own production house Bhuiyan Fashion. There was Sharbati, an Afghan woman educated at a Brac school, who is now a teacher who works to bring girls to school and educate them. There were more stories that unfolded on stage. The performances were hugely appreciated by the audience present there.

Brac, through its various organisations, has touched the lives of so many people whose stories are told in this book.