I cannot go to my village home, I am a refugee: Shantu Larma

Two decades of armed struggle came to an end with the signing of the Chittagong Hill Tracts peace accord on 2 December 1997. Bangladesh government signed this accord with the hill party Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS). This day 25 years ago gave rise to hope among the hill people and everyone else as well.

Today, Friday, marked the silver jubilee of the CHT peace accord. This day could certainly have been celebrated by all concerned with much fanfare and festivity. However, JSS has commemorated this day by holding a discussion meet, with a call to join the 'greater movement for the proper and full implementation of the accord'. The discussion was organised at the Liberation War Museum in the capital city by JSS and Bangladesh Adivasi Forum on the occasion of 25 years of the accord.

The banner at the event called for all to join the movement. On behalf of JSS, the accord had been signed by the party chief and CHT regional council chairman Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Shantu Larma. His voice too echoed pain.

Shantu Larma said, "The accord was a sacred document to me. I signed the deal on behalf of the hill people. I wanted to see its successful implementation every single day, every month, every year. We have come 25 years since signing the accord. I feel these have been wasted years of my life. I could have contributed to the development and prosperity of the people of this country, but that was not so."

While speaking at the event today, Friday, Shantu Larma repeatedly went back 25 years in time. He spoke of the hill people's struggle for autonomy. He highlighted various features of the accord before the media and others in the packed auditorium. He said that the trust and belief with which he had signed the treaty with the government, was now fruitless to him.