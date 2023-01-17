Lu indicates no timeframe for sanction removal: Embassy

The US embassy has made it clear that US assistant secretary Donald Lu did not indicate any timeframe for revoking the sanction on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

However, he praised the authorities for reduction in extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

"During his meetings in Dhaka, assistant secretary Lu did not indicate a timeframe for the removal of RAB sanctions,” said the spokesman for the US mission in Dhaka, Jeff Ridenour, on Tuesday.

He also said, “We applaud the government of Bangladesh's efforts in these continued reforms and encourage it to conduct independent investigations of alleged extrajudicial killings.”