Economic Census 2024: Female workforce shrinks, service sector dominates

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has launched the primary report of the recently conducted Economic Census 2024 showing a downward trend in the share of female employees in economic units and also an unparalleled dominance of the service sector in the economy across the country.

It reveals that in 2024, the share of female employees in economic units was 6.4 per cent, which was 7.21 per cent in 2013. The last economic census was conducted in 2013.

About the service sector, it shows that in 2013, the number of economic units in the service sector was 6,915,982, which increased to 10,835,896 in 2024. The share of the service sector is 91.23 per cent of the total units in 2024.

On the other hand, a dismal picture emerged in regard to the manufacturing sector as the number of economic units in the manufacturing sector is 1,041,468 in 2024, which was 902,583 in 2013.

The number has increased by 15.38 per cent from 2013 to 2024, whereas the growth was 100.41 per cent in 2013 compared to 2001 and 2003.