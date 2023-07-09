European Union, Government of Bangladesh for enhancing good nutrition through good governance

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh organised a high-level event in collaboration with the Partners of the Food and Nutrition Security Programme for Bangladesh, stated a press release.

The event, titled "The European Union and the Government of Bangladesh in Partnership for Good Nutrition through Good Governance" was held at Westin hotel in Dhaka and counted with the participation of government and non-government organisations.

Agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque was the chief guest for the morning session and highlighted that the ministry of agriculture has made it a priority to develop a self-sufficient and sustainable agricultural system while aiming to achieve this through increased agricultural productivity, modernisation of agricultural marketing and the adoption of new technologies.

Meanwhile, principal secretary at the prime minister’s office M Tofazzel Hossain Miah was the chief guest in the afternoon session. He said, “It is essential for nutrition security to be driven by the government of Bangladesh with a strong political will and explicit commitments by leaders to end malnutrition in all its forms. This cannot be achieved without sustainable, resilient and nutrition-sensitive food system.”