Video message
DB custody: 6 coordinators announce withdrawal of programme
The six coordinators of the anti-discriminatory student movement, who are in custody of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB), have announced withdrawal of all their programmes in a video message.
The video message, recorded in the DB office, was sent to the media outlets around 9:00 pm Sunday night.
Coordinator of the Movement, Nahid Islam, was seen reading out the written statement.
The statement read: "Our main demand was for logical reforms of the quota. The government has fulfilled this. We now strongly call upon the government to reopen all educational institutions in order to restore a healthy educational environment. In the overall interests, we hereby withdraw all our programmes."
However, contradicting the six coordinators' announcement from DB custody, several other coordinators sent messages to the media insisting that they will continue their movement until their demands are met.
Before the statement, DB chief additional inspector general of police Harun-Or-Rashid uploaded several photos along with a status in his Facebook account at 8:36 pm. Harun was seen taking food with seven coordinators of the movement at a table.
In his Facebook post, the DB chief said they brought the coordinators at his office to talk as the movement leaders were feeling insecure and find out the reasons of their feeling.
"Team DB DMP is determined to ensure security of the students," Harun insisted in his post.