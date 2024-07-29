DB custody: 6 coordinators announce withdrawal of programme

Coordinator of the Movement, Nahid Islam, was seen reading out the written statement.

The statement read: "Our main demand was for logical reforms of the quota. The government has fulfilled this. We now strongly call upon the government to reopen all educational institutions in order to restore a healthy educational environment. In the overall interests, we hereby withdraw all our programmes."

However, contradicting the six coordinators' announcement from DB custody, several other coordinators sent messages to the media insisting that they will continue their movement until their demands are met.