Milestone aircraft crash: 5 in critical condition

Two more burn victims, both children, from the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College succumbed to their injuries yesterday, Friday. They were undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. The death toll increased to 33 with that till Friday.

The deceased were identified as Musabbir Makin, 13 and Afrose Aiman, 10. Mussabbir was in the seventh grade while Afrose was in the fourth.

As of Friday, 15 burn victims have died at the burn institute. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday, burn institute resident physician Shawon Bin Rahman said Musabbir had 70 per cent burn injuries and Afrose had 45 per cent.

As per the official figures of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the death toll stands at 33 at the time of preparing this report. All the bodies, except two, have been identified. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police confirmed identities of three children and two guardians through DNA tests on Thursday.