Dialogue with political parties may begin in mid-month

Dialogues with political parties regarding the report of the six reform commissions may begin in the middle of this month, said law advisor Professor Asif Nazrul. He stated that the government has no intention of wasting time and aims to proceed with the election process as soon as possible after implementing the essential reforms necessary to meet the basic conditions of state restructuring. These reforms, he emphasised, will be based on political consensus to ensure free and fair elections.

The law advisor made these remarks at a press briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Saturday. The full report of the six reform commissions was released by the interim government the previous day.

Following the fall of the autocratic Sheikh Hasina government in a student-public uprising, an interim government was formed on 8 August under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus.

This government announced a series of reforms across various sectors, leading to the establishment of six reform commissions in the first week of October last year. These commissions focused on constitutional reform, electoral system reform, public administration reform, police reform, Anti-Corruption Commission reform, and judiciary reform. The full reports of these commissions were published on the website of the Cabinet Division yesterday.