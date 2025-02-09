Dialogue with political parties may begin in mid-month
Dialogues with political parties regarding the report of the six reform commissions may begin in the middle of this month, said law advisor Professor Asif Nazrul. He stated that the government has no intention of wasting time and aims to proceed with the election process as soon as possible after implementing the essential reforms necessary to meet the basic conditions of state restructuring. These reforms, he emphasised, will be based on political consensus to ensure free and fair elections.
The law advisor made these remarks at a press briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Saturday. The full report of the six reform commissions was released by the interim government the previous day.
Following the fall of the autocratic Sheikh Hasina government in a student-public uprising, an interim government was formed on 8 August under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus.
This government announced a series of reforms across various sectors, leading to the establishment of six reform commissions in the first week of October last year. These commissions focused on constitutional reform, electoral system reform, public administration reform, police reform, Anti-Corruption Commission reform, and judiciary reform. The full reports of these commissions were published on the website of the Cabinet Division yesterday.
Asif Nazrul outlined that the implementation of the Reform Commission's recommendations will follow three approaches: immediate, medium-term, and long-term. He clarified that the Constitutional Reform Commission has no immediate tasks. Immediate reforms are expected to be carried out before the elections, contingent on consensus with political parties. Medium-term reforms will also depend on political consensus, while long-term reforms will be addressed by the post-election government.
Notably, the heads of the six commissions have formed the 'National Consensus Building Commission', which is headed by the chief advisor to the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus. Professor Ali Riaz is the vice-chairman of this commission. This commission will discuss with the political parties. It will also discuss with the participants of the July uprising.
In the news briefing, the law advisor highlighted some of the immediate recommendations of the commission. At the same time, he also informed about the government's next steps in this regard. He said that except for the Constitutional Reform Commission, the remaining five commissions have also given immediate actions. And whether each proposal of the Constitutional Reform Commission will be accepted or not will be decided based on consensus with the political parties.
In response to a question about when dialogues with the political parties will begin on the report of the Reform Commission, the law advisor said that they are interested in discussing with the political parties in mid-February. If they agree, the dialogues will continue even during Ramadan.
In response to a question about how long it may take to implement the immediate actions of the Reform Commission, the law advisor said that some of the immediate actions have already been implemented. Noting that some reports have mentioned the immediate actions to be implemented within six months, he said that in his opinion, at least 50 percent of the immediate actions can be done within a month.
When asked whether it would be possible to hold elections after implementing the immediate recommendations, Asif Nazrul emphasised that all election-related matters are contingent on reaching a consensus. He further stated that the Constitutional Reform Commission's proposals are also dependent on political consensus.
In response to a question about the elections, Professor Asif Nazrul stated that political parties have the right to express their views regarding the timeline for holding early elections. He reiterated that the election schedule has been repeatedly clarified by the Chief Advisor’s press secretary, who has stated that elections will take place by December of this year or by June 2026.
When asked about the July Declaration, Professor Asif Nazrul mentioned that the BNP has also prepared a draft declaration. According to him, the BNP has shared the draft with its alliance partners, and after considering their feedback, they will hold discussions with student leaders once it is finalised.
He praised the student leaders for their patience, restraint, and tolerance and expressed hope that efforts would be made to accelerate the process. He emphasised that the declaration is not a legal document but rather a political one—a document of unity.
A journalist asked, "After six months of government, the people of the fallen dictatorship are already organising programmes and issuing threats. Is this happening because of the disunity among political parties or due to the weakness of the government?"
In response, the law advisor stated, "These incidents are occurring due to the government’s commitment to tolerance, its respect for free expression, and its deep dedication to democratic practices."
Also present at the news briefing were the Chief Advisor's Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam, and Deputy Press Secretary, Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.