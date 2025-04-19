NCB seeks 'red notice' against 12, including Hasina, Quader

An appeal has been placed seeking Interpol red notice against 12 people, including deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police made the appeal in three separate phases to issue red notice against those 12 who are absconding abroad.

These 12 persons include former prime minister and Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina; former road transport and bridges minister and AL general secretary Obaidul Quader; former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, former foreign minister and AL joint general secretary Hassan Mahmud; former jute and textile minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Nur, former prime minister's defence advisor Major General (retd) Tariq Ahmed Siddique, former state minister for power Nasrul Hamid, former state minister for information Mohammad Ali Arafat and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

Police Headquarter Sources say the NCB appeals to the Interpol for issuing red notice at the behest of the prosecution or the concerned investigating agency.

A relevant police source said all of them except the former IGP have been accused of crimes against humanity in the appeal. Benazir Ahmed has been accused of financial discrepancies.