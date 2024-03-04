Power & energy sector needs $30 bln in 5 yrs, state minister seeks China’s help
A specialised team could be formed to widen the scope of investment in the power and energy sector, said state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid.
He said Bangladesh will require an investment of US $30 billion in the next five years in the sector. China as a friendly country could be by the side of Bangladesh at a larger scale, he added.
The state minister for power, energy and mineral resources said this as China ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on him at the ministry Monday.
They discussed various sides of issues of bilateral interest at that time, said a media release the ministry sent.
It further said that the Chinese ambassador congratulated the state minister and stated that China’s cooperation with Bangladesh is continuously increasing. It was essential to sit together to widen the scope of cooperation. Bangladesh would be richer, stronger and more developed in the next five years, he hoped.
The state minister and the Chinese ambassador also discussed the China-funded projects, setting up a lithium battery factory, and semiconductor factory, electric vehicle, battery storage system, smart metre, solar power projects, wind power projects, generating power from wastes, and exploration of gas.
Welcoming Yao Wen, Nasrul Hamid stated that China is a tested friend of Bangladesh. The Chinese firms have been playing an important role in the expansion of Bangladesh’s power and energy sector.