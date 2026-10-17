Cox’s Bazar resort fire: 6 family members die, man survives by jumping from first floor

Md Ashikul Islam went to Cox’s Bazar to spend a holiday with his family. He was accompanied by his wife, Israt Jahan Maliha, his wife’s younger sister, Laila Jahan Nabila, and other family members.

However, a fire at the resort where they were staying on Saturday morning turned their holiday into a tragedy.

Six members of Ashikul Islam’s family, including his wife, were killed when a fire broke out at a wooden resort on Patuartek Beach in Inani, Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, at around 7:30 am. Ashikul Islam’s younger brother confirmed the information to Prothom Alo. Ten people have died in the incident so far.