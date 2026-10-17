Cox’s Bazar resort fire: 6 family members die, man survives by jumping from first floor
Md Ashikul Islam went to Cox’s Bazar to spend a holiday with his family. He was accompanied by his wife, Israt Jahan Maliha, his wife’s younger sister, Laila Jahan Nabila, and other family members.
However, a fire at the resort where they were staying on Saturday morning turned their holiday into a tragedy.
Six members of Ashikul Islam’s family, including his wife, were killed when a fire broke out at a wooden resort on Patuartek Beach in Inani, Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, at around 7:30 am. Ashikul Islam’s younger brother confirmed the information to Prothom Alo. Ten people have died in the incident so far.
A relative of Ashikul Islam, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said Ashikul had jumped from the first floor after the fire broke out and survived. However, six members of his family, including his wife and her sister, had died. The relative said they were on their way to Cox’s Bazar.
Locals said the fire broke out at the resort beside the Marine Drive road at around 7:30 am. Fire service personnel arrived after being alerted. Local residents later began efforts to control the fire and rescue those trapped, with police assistance.
At around 2:15 pm, Cox’s Bazar Fire Service Assistant Director Syed Morshed Hossain confirmed to Prothom Alo that 10 bodies had been recovered. He said there could be more bodies and that the rescue operation was continuing.
Six of the 10 people killed have been identified. They are Israt Jahan Maliha, 30, of Banasree in Dhaka; Milita Mehezabin Alvi, 23, also of Banasree; Laila Jahan Nabila, 27, and Nafista Mim, 27, of Khilgaon; Fariha Kabir, 33, of Chuadanga; and five-year-old Faizan Ahmed.
Their identities were confirmed by Subaktagin Mahmud Sohel, resident medical officer (RMO) at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.
Six people injured in the fire are receiving treatment at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.
They are Mugda Medical College Hospital physician Shihab Uddin, 31; his wife, Nafiza Newaz Khan, 29; Mannan, 34; Meherunnesa, 30; Masud, 30; and Samida, 32.