Khaleda Zia to be released released: President

President Mohammed Shahabuddin last night said BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia would be released and the current parliament will be dissolved immediately.

He asked the political parties to normalize the law and order situation in the country and stop looting and destructive activities.

"I ask the armed forces to take strict action to protect the lives and properties of the people," the President, also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Division, told a televised address to the nation.

The Head of State urged everyone to come forward to ensure communal harmony and security of minorities and protect government properties as well.

He requested everyone to play an effective role in keeping the country's economy, administration and industries running.