Osman Hadi’s other organs still ‘controllable’ despite head injury
Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, who was shot in the head, still has his other organs considered ‘controllable,’ according to Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser of the caretaker government.
Sayedur Rahman made the statement at a press briefing after the air ambulance carrying Osman Bin Hadi departed for Singapore around noon on Monday. The briefing took place in front of Gate 8 at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
A little before 1:30 pm, the ICU ambulance transporting Osman Bin Hadi, potential candidate for Dhaka-8 and convenor of the Inquilab Moncho, entered the airport through Gate 8. At approximately 1:55 pm, the air ambulance departed for Singapore.
At the briefing, Sayedur Rahman said, "Apart from his bullet-hit brain, the remaining organs—kidneys, heart, and respiration—can, so far, be considered controllable. These are being roughly managed through various medicines and oxygen."
Sayedur Rahman also stated that before the air ambulance journey, the Bangladesh government communicated with Singapore General Hospital via teleconference. He added, "We only ask for prayers for him. I can say this much: if Allah wills, Hadi may return with a certain degree of recovery."
He further mentioned that the authorities of Singapore General Hospital and Evercare Hospital in Dhaka jointly decided to transfer Osman Bin Hadi to Singapore.
Osman Bin Hadi was shot from a moving motorcycle in Purana Paltan, Dhaka, on Friday—the day after the schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election was announced.