Osman Hadi’s other organs still ‘controllable’ despite head injury

Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, who was shot in the head, still has his other organs considered ‘controllable,’ according to Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser of the caretaker government.

Sayedur Rahman made the statement at a press briefing after the air ambulance carrying Osman Bin Hadi departed for Singapore around noon on Monday. The briefing took place in front of Gate 8 at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.