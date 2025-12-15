Air ambulance carrying gunshot victim Osman Hadi departs for Singapore
The air ambulance carrying Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a prospective independent candidate from the Dhaka–8 constituency who was shot in the head, has departed for Singapore. The aircraft took off at around 1:55 pm today, Monday.
Earlier, shortly before 1:30 pm, an ICU ambulance transporting Osman Hadi, the convener of Inqilab Moncho, entered the airport through Gate No. 8.
At around 1:15 pm, the ICU ambulance carrying Osman Hadi left Evercare Hospital in the capital and headed for the airport.
Sharif Osman bin Hadi is being taken to Singapore for medical treatment. He is being transported there by air ambulance.
Osman Hadi was shot last Friday in the Purana Paltan area of the capital by assailants from a moving motorcycle, the day after the election schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election was announced.
Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of Inqilab Moncho, said that Osman Hadi will be accompanied by his two elder brothers, Omar Faruk and Abu Bakar Siddiq.