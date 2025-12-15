Air ambulance carrying gunshot victim Osman Hadi departs for Singapore

The air ambulance carrying Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a prospective independent candidate from the Dhaka–8 constituency who was shot in the head, has departed for Singapore. The aircraft took off at around 1:55 pm today, Monday.

Earlier, shortly before 1:30 pm, an ICU ambulance transporting Osman Hadi, the convener of Inqilab Moncho, entered the airport through Gate No. 8.

At around 1:15 pm, the ICU ambulance carrying Osman Hadi left Evercare Hospital in the capital and headed for the airport.