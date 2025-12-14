Take me to the showroom—everything will come to light, motorcycle owner tells the court

Mohammad Abdul Hannan, the owner of the motorcycle used in the attempted murder of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, claimed before the court that he had sold the motorcycle.

To prove this, he said, he had requested the RAB and the police to take him to the showroom (sales outlet), but they did not do so.

Osman Hadi, convener of the Inqilab Moncho, had announced his intention to contest the Dhaka-8 constituency as an independent candidate.

Last Friday, while returning from a public outreach programme in the Motijheel area, he was shot at 2:24 pm while riding in a moving battery-powered rickshaw on Box Culvert Road in Purana Paltan. Osman Hadi, who is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital, remains in critical condition.