Osman Hadi’s condition unchanged, to be sent abroad if any improvement
The condition of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, who was injured in a shooting by miscreants and is currently undergoing treatment in hospital, remains unchanged. If his condition improves, plans are in place to take him abroad for advanced medical treatment.
Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of Inqilab Moncho said this to Prothom Alo today, Sunday Morning. Jaber is currently by Hadi’s side at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
In a statement issued by Inqilab Moncho around 10:00 am today, it was said that Osman Hadi is not yet out of danger. Physicians have advised a 72-hour observation period, which is due to end on Monday night.
Abdullah Al Jaber said, “Osman Hadi remains in deep coma, in the same condition as before. There has been no significant improvement in his physical condition but, there is some internal response.”
Osman Hadi’s family and the Inqilab Moncho are preparing to take him abroad for treatment. However, the decision will depend entirely on his physical condition. He will be taken overseas as soon as his condition improves enough to allow it.
After being shot on Friday afternoon in Bijoynagar area of Dhaka, Osman Hadi was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. At the time, the hospital’s director, Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman, said that a bullet entered through the right side of Hadi’s ear and exited through the left side of his head. Physicians from the neurosurgery department performed an initial surgery on him there.
Later that evening, Osman Hadi was transferred to Evercare Hospital, where he is now on ventilator support. A medical board has been formed to oversee his treatment. BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia is also receiving treatment at the same hospital.
Many people have been visiting Evercare Hospital to enquire about the condition of both Khaleda Zia and Osman Hadi. Some of them have even travelled from different districts.
Sohel Ahmed from Sylhet, who came to Dhaka to receive his brother returning from London, was seen outside Evercare Hospital. He told Prothom Alo, “I came to check on Hadi Bhai. Begum Khaleda Zia is also being treated at this hospital.”
Expressing concern for both, Sohel Ahmed said, “Osman Hadi is a man of protest. Those who do not want what is good for the country are trying to kill him. Trying to kill an innocent person like this is extremely brutal. I cannot accept this. And, former prime minister Khaleda Zia is the daughter of democracy, the country still needs her. Both of them are now in Evercare Hospital. We pray that they recover and return to us.”
Active during the July uprising, Hadi formed Inqilab Moncho in August last year and became vocal against the ousted Awami League alongside India. Without joining any political party, he had been campaigning to contest the Dhaka-8 constituency as an independent candidate. He was shot the day after the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election and referendum was announced.
Supporters of Osman Hadi have blamed the ousted Awami League for the shooting. The interim government views the attack as a conspiracy to derail the election. The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party have condemned the attack and pledged to resist any such conspiracy in unison.
Police have said that they have identified a suspect named Faisal Karim Masud, also known as Daud Khan, in connection with the attack. The government has announced a reward of Tk 5 million (Tk 50 lakh) for information leading to the arrest of the attacker. Police have also said they have identified the motorcycle used in the attack and detained its owner.