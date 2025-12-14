Osman Hadi’s condition unchanged, to be sent abroad if any improvement

The condition of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, who was injured in a shooting by miscreants and is currently undergoing treatment in hospital, remains unchanged. If his condition improves, plans are in place to take him abroad for advanced medical treatment.

Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of Inqilab Moncho said this to Prothom Alo today, Sunday Morning. Jaber is currently by Hadi’s side at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

In a statement issued by Inqilab Moncho around 10:00 am today, it was said that Osman Hadi is not yet out of danger. Physicians have advised a 72-hour observation period, which is due to end on Monday night.

Abdullah Al Jaber said, “Osman Hadi remains in deep coma, in the same condition as before. There has been no significant improvement in his physical condition but, there is some internal response.”