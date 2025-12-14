Attack on Hadi: Motorcycle identified, 1 detained as suspected owner

Law enforcement agencies have identified the motorcycle used in the attack on Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a possible independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency and convener of Inqilab Moncho.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has handed over a person to police on suspicion of being the motorcycle’s owner.

According to police sources, the motorcycle from which shots were fired at Sharif Osman Bin Hadi has been traced, and a man named Abdul Hannan has been handed over to Paltan Police Station as the suspected owner of the vehicle.