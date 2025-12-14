Attack on Hadi: Motorcycle identified, 1 detained as suspected owner
Law enforcement agencies have identified the motorcycle used in the attack on Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a possible independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency and convener of Inqilab Moncho.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has handed over a person to police on suspicion of being the motorcycle’s owner.
According to police sources, the motorcycle from which shots were fired at Sharif Osman Bin Hadi has been traced, and a man named Abdul Hannan has been handed over to Paltan Police Station as the suspected owner of the vehicle.
Deputy commissioner of police in the Motijheel division, Harun Or Rashid, told Prothom Alo that RAB-2 detained Abdul Hannan on suspicion of involvement in this attempted killing and handed him over to the police later.
Earlier, police said that one of the attackers involved in the shooting of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi has been identified and that operations are under way to arrest him.
Osman Hadi is currently receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital and is reported to be still in a critical condition.
Hadi was shot at around 2:24 pm last Friday in the Box Culvert area of Purana Paltan in Dhaka. A person riding on a motorcycle that had been following him opened fire on Hadi while he was sitting in a battery-powered rickshaw.
According to law enforcement sources, police units including Paltan Police Station, RAB and the Detective Branch (DB) are jointly investigating the incident and conducting operations to identify and arrest the attackers.