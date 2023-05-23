Woman's death in RAB custody: Cabinet forms probe body

The cabinet division has formed a high-powered probe body to investigate the death of Naogaon land office assistant Sultana Jesmin under the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The committee will be headed by the secretary (coordination and reform wing) of cabinet division, Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan.

Mahmudul Hossain Khan confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Tuesday.

The members of the body are: an additional secretary of the public administration ministry, an additional secretary of the home ministry, senior district and sessions judge of Naogaon, chief judicial magistrate, civil surgeon, additional district magistrate and an additional police superintendent nominated by Naogaon police superintendent.