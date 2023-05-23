Woman's death in RAB custody: Cabinet forms probe body

The cabinet division has formed a high-powered probe body to investigate the death of Naogaon land office assistant Sultana Jesmin under the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
The committee will be headed by the secretary (coordination and reform wing) of cabinet division, Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan.
Mahmudul Hossain Khan confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Tuesday.
The members of the body are: an additional secretary of the public administration ministry, an additional secretary of the home ministry, senior district and sessions judge of Naogaon, chief judicial magistrate, civil surgeon, additional district magistrate and an additional police superintendent nominated by Naogaon police superintendent.
An officer of the home ministry will carry out the secretarial duties of the committee.
When asked, the secretary said the committee has been asked to submit a report by 15 days. They will start investigating the issue once the names of other members are received.
Sultana Jesmin was detained by a team of RAB-5 from Naogaon city on 22 March, upon a verbal complaint of Enamul Haque, director (joint secretary) of the local government division’s Rajshahi office.
Enamul Haque alleged that Sultana Jesmin along with a certain Al Amin hacked his Facebook account and used it to lure different people into job offers.
Jesmin fell sick after being picked up by the RAB men. She was first taken to a hospital in Naogaon and later was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital. She, however, died on 24 March.
Family members alleged that Jesmin died from torture in the RAB custody.
It was learnt after her death that Enamul Haque had sued Jesmin in a case with Rajpara police station in Rajshahi under the Digital Security Act (DSA) on 23 March.